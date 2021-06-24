'Most affordable smartphone' JioPhone Next in market from Sept 10: Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman on Thursday announced 'JioPhone Next', a power-packed affordable smartphone that has been jointly developed by Jio and tech titan

JioPhone Next will be available from September 10, and will be the most affordable smartphone globally, Ambani said while addressing RIL's annual general meeting.

The "extremely affordable" smartphone will have cutting-edge features, including voice assistant and language translation, among others, he said.

He further said will use Cloud for 5G.

Last year, had announced an investment of Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' technology venture Jio Platforms. The tech giant had also teamed up on technology initiatives, including development of affordable smartphones for the price-sensitive, tech-savvy Indian market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)