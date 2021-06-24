Apple likely to unveil upcoming 'iPhone 13' in late 2021: Report

-
-
In a bid to offer an upgraded iPhone, Apple is likely to unveil the upcoming "iPhone 13" in late 2021.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the new iPhone models in 2021, the so-called "iPhone 13," could be bolstered by specification upgrades, as well as market share gain because of the US ban on Huawei.
According to the analyst, Apple will also release a new 5G iPhone SE in the first half of 2022, followed by a slate of flagship "iPhone 14" models with under-display Touch ID and lower prices, AppleInsider reported.
iPhone SE will sport the same form factor as the current iPhone SE, but will add 5G support and an upgraded A-series chip, the report said.
Kuo also expects the device to be the "cheapest 5G iPhone model ever."
Additionally, the analyst forecast that Apple will release two high-end and two lower-end iPhone models in the latter half of 2022.
Both standard sized models will pack 6.1-inch displays, while both "Max" devices will have 6.7-inch displays.
Kuo didn't mention any smaller-sized iPhones, which could suggest an end to Apple's 5.4-inch iPhone mini series.
Those devices could benefit from growth drivers like under-display fingerprint readers using proprietary Apple technology and a wide camera upgrade to 48MP.
Kuo also believes that Apple could drop the price for at least one larger iPhone model to somewhere in the sub-$900 range.
Kuo expects iPhone shipments to reach 230 million to 240 million units in 2021 and 250 million to 260 million units in 2022.
