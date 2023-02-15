JUST IN
Lava Blaze 5G phone's 6GB RAM variant goes on sale with introductory offers

The 6GB variant of Lava Blaze 5G is available for purchase on Lava E-store and e-commerce platform Amazon India. Below are the details

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Lava Blaze 5G
Home-grown electronics maker Lava’s recently launched 6GB RAM variant of the Blaze 5G smartphone is now available for purchase. Priced at Rs 11,999, the smartphone is available at an introductory price of Rs 11,499 on Lava E-store and e-commerce platform Amazon India. It is a limited period offer with prices returning to original from tomorrow. Below are the phone’s details:

Lava Blaze 5G: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 12 operating system with an anonymous call-recording feature built-in. It has a 50-megapixel AI triple-camera system on the back with EIS and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. The smartphone is Widevine L1 certified. It will be available in 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration, and blue and green colours options – both with glass-back design.

Lava said the smartphone can run YouTube in the background, allowing users to multitask. It is compatible with all major 5G bands auctioned in India. Other features of the smartphone include a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB), USB-C port for charging and data transfer, Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM support, face unlock, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Lava said the company would provide ‘free service at home’ service to the customer for a good after-sales experience. Customers can avail the service within the phone's warranty period.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 12:58 IST

