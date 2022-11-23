JUST IN
Business Standard

Lava Blaze 5G to get Android 13, quarterly software updates for 2 years

Priced at Rs 10,999, the Lava Blaze is amongst the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and boasts a big capacity 5,000 mAh battery

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Lava Blaze 5G
Lava Blaze 5G

Home-grown electronics maker Lava on Wednesday announced that its recently launched Blaze 5G smartphone will get quarterly software updates for two years and an assured upgrade to Android 13 operating system. Lava Blaze 5G is available on Amazon India and Lava's official website. Priced at Rs 10,999, the Lava Blaze 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone.

On the Lava Blaze 5G, Amazon is offering an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs 1,000 on the OneCard credit cards. Besides, the e-commerce platform is offering no-interest equated monthly installment to Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users.

"Blaze 5G will receive quarterly software updates for 2 years and an assured upgrade to Android 13!" tweeted Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International Limited.

Lava Blaze 5G: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 12 operating system with an anonymous call-recording feature built-in. It has a 50-megapixel triple-camera system on the back and 8MP camera sensor on the front.

The smartphone is Widevine L1 certified. It will be available in 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration, and blue and green colours options – both with glass-back design.

Lava said the smartphone can run YouTube in the background, allowing users to multitask. It is compatible with all major 5G bands auctioned in India. Other features of the smartphone include a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB), USB-C port for charging and data transfer, Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM support, face unlock, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Lava said the company would provide ‘free service at home’ service to the customer for a good after-sales experience. Customers can avail the service within the phone's warranty period.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 12:15 IST

