Lenovo Yoga, IdeaPad laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors launched

Chinese electronics maker on Friday launched in India the 11th Gen Core processor powered Yoga 7i, Yoga 9i, and IdeaPad Slim 5i Priced Rs 63,990 onwards, the IdeaPad Slim 5i is now available on web portal, Amazon India, and Lenovo exclusive offline stores. The Yoga 7i and Yoga 9i at Rs 99,000 and Rs 1,69,990, respectively. The Yoga 7i and 9i are available for pre-order on Lenovo web portal. The Yoga 7i will go on sale from January 15, whereas, the Yoga 9i sales will begin from January 12.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: Details

Powered by the 11th Generation Core processors with Iris Xe graphics, the Yoga 7i features rounded edges, four-side narrow bezel design, a 360-degree hinge, Rapid Charge Express, and intelligent Cooling for optimising the performance with up to 16 hours of battery life. The Yoga 7i also features Dolby Atmos speaker system, and Lenovo Smart Assist combined with a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication and TrueBlock privacy shutter. It is available in Slate Grey colour.

Lenovo Yoga 9i: Details

It is a 2-in-1 laptop made from aerospace-grade aluminium. According to the company, the laptop has been tested to withstand everyday wear and tear under several conditions, including UV light exposure and tension. The Yoga 9i comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader, smart sensor touchpad with up to 50 per cent more surface area that vibrates when clicked, and a redesigned TrueStrike keyboard. The laptop also features a webcam privacy shutter, a garaged pen with elastometer nib, AI-powered attention-sensing software – Glance by Mirametrix, Lenovo’s Connected Home Security, Lenovo Intelligent Thermal System 4.0, and Lenovo Q-Control. The laptop has a 4K touchscreen IPS VESA DisplayHDR, an improved rotating sound bar, and super resolution 2.0 that automatically upscales videos to higher resolution.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i: Details

This laptop comes in 14-inch and 15.6-inch screen variants, both of FHD (1920x1080) IPS resolution and up to 300nits brightness. The panel on both the variants has anti-glare coating, and 45 per cent colour gamut. It features an in-built physical privacy webcam shutter and an integrated fingerprint reader. The laptop offers a fabric-like feel. It comes with one-hand-open feature, which lets users open the laptop’s display lid without requiring force from both hands. Additionally, the laptop boasts Lenovo rapid charge. The laptop comes in graphite grey colour.