LG launches 'W41' series smartphones with 48MP camera, 5000mAh battery

LG on Monday unveiled its latest W41-series smartphones -- the W41, W41+ and W41 Pro at a starting price of Rs 13,490 in India.
All three of them offer the same set of specifications. The only difference between them is in the RAM and storage configuration. LG W41 is available with 4G+ 64GB storage, LG W41+ comes with 4GB+128GB internal storage and LG W41 Pro has 6GB+128GB of onboard storage.
All three W41 smartphones support up to 512GB expandable storage via a microSD card.
"The latest smartphone range is an embodiment of LG's commitment towards meaningful innovation to provide consumers with a stylish and powerful smartphone that caters to today's audience. Our Make in India efforts have resulted in producing innovative smartphones, compelling enough to be truly yours," Advait Vaidya, Business Head- Mobiles, LG India, said in a statement.
In terms of specifications, the LG W41 smartphones have a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 processor.
They feature a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens.
The phones pack a 5,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port, and fast charging support and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. --IANS
