Sony launches new wireless speaker 360-degree Reality Audio for Rs 19,990

Sony on Monday launched its latest premium wireless speaker 'SRS-RA3000' at Rs 19,990 in the Indian market.
The product will be available across Sony retail stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and exclusively on the Amazon e-commerce portal in India from February 24 onwards.
"Unlike most speakers that spread sound horizontally, the new RA3000 speaker spreads background music both horizontally (wall-to-wall) and vertically (floor-to-ceiling) with immersive audio enhancement and Sony's 360 Reality Audio content playback," the company said in a statement.The speaker provides immersive audio enhancement based on Sony's unique algorithm, transforming 2-channel stereo tracks into ambient room-filling sound.
The RA3000 is compatible with Spotify connect for added convenience and flexibility. One can play Spotify directly through the speaker using the Spotify Connect app on your device for full remote control.
It is also compatible with a Google Assistant-enabled device with Chromecast built-in and Amazon Alexa enabled devices, allowing users to control the music played on the speakers with just voice. The speaker can be grouped with multiple compatible devices for multi-room playback using the Google Home app or Amazon Alexa app.
In addition, one can simply pair the speaker with a smartphone, laptop or tablet using Bluetooth technology.
