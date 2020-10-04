LG to launch new rotating-screen smartphone Wing on Tuesday in South Korea

-
ALSO READ
Samsung leads home turf with 67% smartphone market share in second quarter
Consumer electronics industry hopeful of robust sales this festive season
Vizag gas leak: LG Polymers' India journey is riddled with controversy
Scheme for phone makers finds no takers amid coronavirus lockdown
World's 1st 5G augmented reality glasses to arrive in South Korea for $590
-
LG Electronics said on Sunday that its new dual-screen smartphone The Wing will go on sale in South Korea this week as the tech firm aims to boost its handset sales amid the pandemic.
The Wing will hit local shelves on Tuesday, with a price tag of $940, according to LG. In the US, the Wing will be released on October 15.
LG already announced there would be no pre-order reservations for the Wing, reports Yonhap news agency.
The Wing, which was unveiled on September 14, is highlighted by its two separate displays, with the main screen swiveling 90 degrees horizontally to reveal a secondary screen under it and creating a T-shape design.
It is equipped with "gimbal motion camera" technology with six motion sensors, which gives a great level of stabilization especially when users shoot videos with the device.
The main screen will have a 6.8-inch OLED FullVision Display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The 3.9-inch secondary display has a 1.15:1 aspect ratio.
LG said there will be no preorder reservations for the new device.
The Wing will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset that is 10 percent faster than the standard Snapdragon 765 processor in graphics processing unit performance.
The Wing has an 8GB RAM and a 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded to 2TB with a microSD card. It packs a 4,000mAh battery.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU