World's 1st 5G augmented reality glasses to arrive in South Korea for $590

The world's first 5G-based (AR) glasses made by LG Uplus Corp., a major South Korean telecom firm, will appear on the shelves in the country for $590 on August 21.

LG Uplus Corp said on Tuesday it will launch "U+ Real Glass" in partnership with Chinese mixed-reality product developer Nreal and chipmaker Qualcomm, boosting its services by tapping into the budding wearable AR market.

The glasses will be exclusively offered to LG Uplus users and on select smartphones, including Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

LG Uplus said its device, manufactured by Nreal after partnering with the Beijing-based startup last year, is more user-friendly, weighing just 88 grams and priced at 699,000 won ($590), reports Yonhap news agency.

The glasses, which connect to a user's smartphone via USB, can project multiple applications as if they are on a 100-inch display.

The smartphone serves as a remote for the device, though the company plans for an update next year that will allow hand gestures to control the device.

The device will also support LG Uplus' 5G-based AR content, which allows users to watch performances of life-size celebrities.

The company plans to launch a conference-call service using the device later this year, in partnership with US-based AR developer Spatial.

Global shipments of AR glasses are expected to reach 41.1 million units in 2024, compared with just 200,000 units last year, according to global market research firm IDC.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)