Microsoft announces it will end Windows 10 support in October 2025

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft to showcase next generation of Windows operating sys on June 24
Asus refreshes gaming-centric smartphone lineup, unveils ROG Phone 5 series
Microsoft building new app store for Windows 10 with new design, features
Microsoft starts rolling out Windows 10 update to fix printing issue
Microsoft sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
-
As the next version of Windows is expected to be unveiled on June 24, Microsoft has revealed that it will end support for Windows 10.
The company quietly announced the news in a support page update, as spotted by Thurrott.
Previously, the page noted when Microsoft would end support for certain versions of Windows 10, reports Engadget.
It now states Microsoft started supporting Windows 10 Home and Pro on July 29, 2015 and reveals the operating system's "retirement date".
The end-of-support timeline puts the Windows 10 lifecycle at a hair over 10 years, similar to previous iterations of the OS.
Microsoft recently cancelled Windows 10X, which was initially going to be for dual-screen devices. It said it would bring some features planned for that OS into the standard version of Windows.
"Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said recently.
The executive went on to say he's been personally testing the latest iteration of the OS for the past several months.
--IANS
vc/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU