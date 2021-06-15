Microsoft announces it will end Windows 10 support in October 2025

As the next version of Windows is expected to be unveiled on June 24, has revealed that it will end support for

The company quietly announced the news in a support page update, as spotted by Thurrott.

Previously, the page noted when would end support for certain versions of Windows 10, reports Engadget.

It now states started supporting Home and Pro on July 29, 2015 and reveals the operating system's "retirement date".

The end-of-support timeline puts the lifecycle at a hair over 10 years, similar to previous iterations of the OS.

Microsoft recently cancelled Windows 10X, which was initially going to be for dual-screen devices. It said it would bring some features planned for that OS into the standard version of Windows.

"Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said recently.

The executive went on to say he's been personally testing the latest iteration of the OS for the past several months.

--IANS

vc/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)