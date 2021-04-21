Microsoft building new app store for Windows 10 with new design, features

-
-
Microsoft is reportedly working on a new app store for Windows 10 that will introduce a modern and fluid user interface, as well as bring changes to the policies that govern what kind of apps can be submitted to the store by developers.
The new store will feature a new user interface (UI) and big policy changes for app developers.
"According to sources familiar with the matter, this new Store will pave the way to a revitalised storefront that's more open to both end-users and developers," reports Windows Central.
The new app store will follow the same design refresh that the rest of Windows is following with Sun Valley, which is expected to ship towards the end of this year.
Many in-box apps, including this new Store app, will be reinvigorated with new layouts, WinUI designs, iconography and fluid animations, the report said.
The store will continue to be a UWP app and will be updated on a monthly cadence with new features and improvements over time.
It is also likely to provide a more stable download and install experience for large apps and games.
Furthermore, in addition to the new storefront, Microsoft is also planning to relax some of the policies around what kind of apps can be submitted to the store by developers.
