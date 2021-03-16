Microsoft starts rolling out Windows 10 update to fix printing issue

has started rolling out the latest update to fix bug issue that has left users with a blue screen of death (BSOD) when they tried to use a printer.

In the update notes, said that the issue only affected certain printers using some apps. It seemed to impact some printers from Kyocera, Ricoh and Zebra.

"Addresses an issue that might cause a blue screen when attempting to print to certain printers using some apps and might generate the error, APC_INDEX_MISMATCH," the company said in a statement.

The update will be available for anyone affected - specifically those on versions 1803, 1809, 1909, 2004, 20H2, and Insiders on 21H1.

One can download the new update by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update, and then click Check for Updates.

The second method to get the cumulative update is by directly downloading it from the Update Catalog, where one will find the download links for 32-bit and 64-bit respectively.

