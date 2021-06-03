Microsoft to showcase next generation of Windows operating sys on June 24

-
Microsoft has revealed that it will showcase the next generation of Windows operating system on June 24.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay will present the new Windows experience, reads a media invite.
During the just-concluded 'Build' developer conference, Nadella provided an insight on "the next generation of Windows".
"Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I've been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I'm incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows," the Microsoft CEO had said during his keynote address on May 25.
"Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetise applications. We look forward to sharing more very soon," he added.
Microsoft has also confirmed that it will not release a lightweight and simplified Windows 10X operating system.
Billed as a competition to the Chrome OS, the 10X operating system was expected to come along with new dual-screen devices like the Surface Neo before the pandemic hit the world.
"Instead of bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 like we originally intended, we are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company," said John Cable, head of Windows servicing and delivery, in a blog post last month.
