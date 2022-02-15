Microsoft takes Surface Laptop Studio pre-order in India, sale begins Mar 8

on Tuesday announced that its Surface Laptop Studio will be available in India from March 8 through commercial authorised resellers and select retail and online partners. The American technology company has started taking device pre-orders starting February 15 via authorised retail and online partners.

Priced Rs 1,56,999 onwards, the Surface Laptop Studio is touted by the company as its most powerful Surface-series device ever. It is called as an ideal product for developers, creative pros, designers, and gamers. According to Microsoft, the Surface Laptop Studio brings the power of a desktop, the portability of a laptop, and a creative studio all in one.

“We are truly excited to bring the new Surface Laptop Studio to India. This is a culmination of years of Surface innovation and brings the best of the Surface heritage together in one powerhouse device. Designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Laptop Studio promises to help you stay in the flow, be inspired, and get closer to what you love with its incredibly powerful and infinitely flexible form factor,” said Bhaskar Basu, Country Head – Devices (Surface), India.

The device sports a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen of 120Hz refresh rate, complemented by a Quad Omnisonic speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. The Surface Laptop Studio is a one-of-its-kind device to features a ‘Dynamic Woven Hinge’, which allows it to transition from one mode to another. In Laptop mode, it can be with a full keyboard and Precision Haptic touchpad. In Stage mode, the touchscreen display can be pulled forward for gaming, streaming, docking, or presenting to clients. In Studio mode, the device can be used as a canvas for writing, sketching, and other creative pursuits.

The Surface Laptop Studio is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core H35 processors, paired with DirectX 12 Ultimate and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

Surface Laptop Studio will be generally available from March 8 in the following configurations in India: