Millions of users flock to Signal and Telegram after Facebook outage

and Telegram, two private messenger apps, saw downloads and user sign-ups soar during the extended downtime of Inc.’s network of apps and services.

Millions of new users joined the Edward Snowden-endorsed on Monday, it said on Twitter. Telegram, whose functionality closely mirrors that of WhatsApp, surged 55 places to top the U.

S. iPhone download chart, according to Sensor Tower.

suffered a six-hour outage that spanned its messenger, the main social network and photo-sharing app Instagram, shutting out many of its 2.7 billion global users. The situation idled some of the company’s employees and prompted a public apology from Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg.

ALSO READ: Here's what Facebook says triggered the massive outage on its apps

Facebook’s loss turned into a gain for other Twitter Inc.’s network stayed online, with Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey tweeting his endorsement of as a suitable alternative and amplifying Snowden’s urging of his followers to move away from the Facebook-owned app. Thousands of rooms on audio-chat app Clubhouse had people talking about the outage, a spokeswoman for the service said, adding that all its main metrics rose.