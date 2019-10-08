Minimally invasive, precise robotic surgeries carving path into India

What is that one thing patients are scared of while going through a surgery? Most would say, it is the pain associated with incisions that gives them the biggest scare, apart from the long recovery time. Even surgeons want their patients to heal and start leading normal lives as soon as possible.

Enter the da Vinci system, the world’s first FDA-approved robotic surgical procedure invented by California-based Intuitive Surgical, which reduces both the length of incision to about 1 cm and also the pain associated with it. Hence, the time of healing goes down massively. Intuitive ...