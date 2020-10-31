Mitron TV launches 'Atmanirbhar Apps' to bring spotlight on homegrown apps

-
ALSO READ
After Mitron app, Google takes down 'Delete China Apps' from Play Store
Google says will remove apps that facilitate sports betting from Play Store
Google explains removal of 'Mitron', 'Remove China Apps' from Play Store
'Mitron' may not be a real friend, gets taken down from Play Store
Google hiring special team to spot critical bugs in Android apps
-
Indian short-video platform Mitron TV on Saturday announced the launch of an app discovery platform to promote homegrown apps.
The platform-- 'Atmanirbhar Apps' -- hosts a wide array of apps from categories like e-governance, utility, agriculture, gaming, entertainment, lifestyle, e-learning, among others, it said.
"The vision is to strengthen homegrown technology on a grand scale by making it easier for users to identify Indian apps for their various needs...Mitron TV wants to urge people to become 'Vocal for Local' and to bring the spotlight on the Indian apps from various geographies," a statement said.
Currently, the platform hosts more than 100 apps and plans to bring 500 apps by the end of this year, it added.
These include apps like Kifayat, Grocit, Jain Thela, Home Shoppy, YourQuote, Vridhi Stores, Xploree AI Keyboard, mParivahan and others, it added.
After PM Modi's clarion call in May this year to be Atmanirbhar and to focus on the creation of a Made in India ecosystem, we felt that it's highly important to let users discover noteworthy Indian apps that are doing exceptional work to keep India running,"Shivank Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO Mitron said.
This is a small effort by Mitron TV to celebrate self-reliance and promote domestic businesses, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU