Mortal Kombat 11: An excellent multiplayer game with an exhaustive story

In the latest instalment of Mortal Kombat, MK11, you can fight in the avatar of Johnny Cage — a Hollywood megastar-turned-superhero and one of the first characters of the game — against his younger version from the past and eventually break his body into two for a ventriloquial finish.

Or you can play as Raiden, an equivalent of Thor, and rip apart bodies by electrocution. MK11 may not look very different from the MKX, released in 2015, but NetherRealm Studios has employed major tweaks to its old fighting formula and delivered a refreshing game that is slow-paced and ...