Moto E5 Plus India launch today: Watch livestream, know price, specs & more

Motorola, a Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer, will launch the Moto E5 Plus in India today i.e. July 10. The Moto E5 Plus would be the third device in India to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio screen. The Amazon-exclusive smartphone would also boast a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery.

Last month, the company launched the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India that were the first phones with modern screens. While the Moto G-series offers value for money proposition in affordable segment, the Moto E-series is battery-centric and comes with bigger capacity batteries.

The Moto E4 Plus, which was the last Moto E-series smartphone launched in India, also had a 5,000 mAh battery.

Moto E5 Plus specifications

In terms of design, the Moto E5 Plus would look similar to the recently launched Moto G6. However, instead of glass, the E5 Plus would sport a glossy plastic rear with reflective outlook. In terms of features and specifications, the E5 Plus would sport a 6-inch IPS LCD screen of HD+ resolution. The phone would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 system-on-chip (SoC), a quad core processor that runs at a maximum frequency of 1.4Ghz, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Moto E5 Plus camera

Imaging would be taken care by a 13-megapixel primary sensor on the back and an 8MP camera on the front for selfies. The rear camera would also get phase detection autofocus, and there would be LED flash on both the rear and front for low-light photography.

Moto E5 Plus price

The phone will be available in two colours – gold and black. As for the price, the phone is expected to get a price tag between Rs 10,000 – Rs 12,000.

