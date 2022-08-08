JUST IN
Moto G32 India launch on Tuesday: Check design, price and other details

The Moto G32 will be the company's sixth handset in the G series. Here are its specifications and expected price

Topics
Technology | smartphones | Motorola India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Motorola Moto G32
Motorola Moto G32 (Photo credit: Motorola).

Motorola is set to launch its new budget smartphone Moto G32 in the Indian market on Tuesday (August 9). It will be the company’s sixth handset in the G series and will succeed the Moto G22, which was launched a few months ago. Here, we take a look at the design, specifications and other details of the device.

Design

The Moto G32 measures 161.78 mm (height) x 73.84 mm (width) x 8.49 mm (thickness), and weighs 184 grams. It features a multi-touch capacitive touchscreen and a punch-hole display.

Colours

The upcoming Motorola phone is expected to be available in two colours: Satin Silver and Mineral Grey.

Specifications

  • Android 12 Operating System
  • 6.5 inch HD display; 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor
  • 64 GB internal storage (expandable up to 1 TB) + 4 GB RAM
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera setup
  • 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calling
  • 5000 mAh battery capacity; 30W charging

Some other features of the Motorola handset include GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, USB Type-C port, FM radio, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, face unlock, and fingerprint sensor.

Expected price

The Motorola Moto G32 is expected to be priced around Rs 17,000.

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 19:51 IST

