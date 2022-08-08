Moto G32 India launch on Tuesday: Check design, price and other details

is set to launch its new budget smartphone Moto G32 in the Indian market on Tuesday (August 9). It will be the company’s sixth handset in the G series and will succeed the Moto G22, which was launched a few months ago. Here, we take a look at the design, specifications and other details of the device.

Design

The Moto G32 measures 161.78 mm (height) x 73.84 mm (width) x 8.49 mm (thickness), and weighs 184 grams. It features a multi-touch capacitive touchscreen and a punch-hole display.

Colours

The upcoming phone is expected to be available in two colours: Satin Silver and Mineral Grey.



Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak: Specification, expected price and details

Specifications

12 Operating System

6.5 inch HD display; 90 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor

64 GB internal storage (expandable up to 1 TB) + 4 GB RAM

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera setup

16 MP front camera for selfies and video calling

5000 mAh battery capacity; 30W charging

Some other features of the handset include GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, USB Type-C port, FM radio, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, face unlock, and fingerprint sensor.

Expected price

The Motorola Moto G32 is expected to be priced around Rs 17,000.