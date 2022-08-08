Moto G32 India launch on Tuesday: Check design, price and other details

-
ALSO READ
Motorola Moto E32s India launch today: Check design, specs and price
Motorola launches Moto G82 5G in India, price starting at Rs 21,499
Motorola Moto G82 5G to launch in India today: Check specifications, price
Vivo X80, X80 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Livestream, specs, price, and more
Oppo K10 5G to launch in India today: Check design, specs and likely price
-
Motorola is set to launch its new budget smartphone Moto G32 in the Indian market on Tuesday (August 9). It will be the company’s sixth handset in the G series and will succeed the Moto G22, which was launched a few months ago. Here, we take a look at the design, specifications and other details of the device.
Design
The Moto G32 measures 161.78 mm (height) x 73.84 mm (width) x 8.49 mm (thickness), and weighs 184 grams. It features a multi-touch capacitive touchscreen and a punch-hole display.
Colours
The upcoming Motorola phone is expected to be available in two colours: Satin Silver and Mineral Grey.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak: Specification, expected price and details
Specifications
- Android 12 Operating System
- 6.5 inch HD display; 90 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor
- 64 GB internal storage (expandable up to 1 TB) + 4 GB RAM
- 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera setup
- 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calling
- 5000 mAh battery capacity; 30W charging
Some other features of the Motorola handset include GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, USB Type-C port, FM radio, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, face unlock, and fingerprint sensor.
Expected price
The Motorola Moto G32 is expected to be priced around Rs 17,000.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU