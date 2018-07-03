Motorola to launch Amazon-exclusive Moto E5 Plus on July 10: Details here

Motorola, a Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer, is gearing up to launch the in India on July 10. The Amazon-exclusive smartphone would feature a 5,000 mAh battery and modern 18:9 aspect ratio screen, according to the product-landing page on the e-commerce platform.

In terms of design, the would look similar to the recently launched Moto G6. However, instead of glass, the E5 Plus would sport a glossy plastic rear with reflective outlook. In terms of features and specifications, the E5 Plus would sport a 6-inch IPS LCD screen of HD+ resolution. The phone would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 system-on-chip (SoC), a quad core processor that runs at a maximum frequency of 1.4Ghz, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.





Imaging would be taken care by a 13-megapixel primary sensor on the back and an 8MP camera on the front for selfies. The rear camera would also get phase detection autofocus, and there would be LED flash on both the rear and front for low-light photography. The phone will be available in two colours – gold and black. As for the price, the phone is expected to get a price tag between Rs 10,000 – Rs 12,000.



The would be the third device in India to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio screen. Last month, the company launched the Moto G6 and in India that were the first phones with modern screens. While the Moto G-series offers value for money proposition in affordable segment, the Moto E-series is battery-centric and comes with bigger capacity batteries. The Moto E4 Plus, which was the last Moto E-series smartphone launched in India, also had a 5,000 mAh battery.