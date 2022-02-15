Netherlands' competition regulator fines Apple another $5.6 million

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13: Report
Apple might come out with new MacBook Pro in October: Report
MacBook Air with Apple silicon to enter mass production in Q3 2022: Report
Apple adds fourth-generation iPad to the 'obsolete' device list: Report
-
The Netherlands' competition watchdog has fined Apple another $5.6 million for failing to comply with its order on dating-app providers.
The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said the revised conditions that Apple has imposed on dating-app providers are unreasonable, and create an unnecessary barrier.
"The new conditions stipulate that dating-app providers must develop a completely new app if they wish to use an alternative payment system," the competition watchdog said in a statement late on Monday.
"Apple must therefore pay another 5 million euros ($5.6 million). The total of all penalty payments currently stands at 20 million euros ($22.6 million)," it said.
It's the fourth weekly fine levied against the iPhone maker, and these fines will continue weekly if Apple fails to comply with its order.
According to the competition regulator, in its revised conditions, Apple imposes a considerable number of conditions on dating-app providers that wish to use an alternative method of payment.
For example, dating-app providers must develop a new app, and submit that new app to the Apple App Store.
"ACM is of the opinion that this condition hurts dating-app providers. Dating-app providers that opt for an alternative payment system are thus forced to incur additional costs. And consumers that currently use the app have to switch to the new app before they are able to use the alternative method of payment," it elaborated.
Apple must adjust its conditions for access to the Dutch App Store for dating-app providers, the competition regulator said.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU