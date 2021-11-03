Apple adds fourth-generation iPad to the 'obsolete' device list: Report

JUST IN
IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has reportedly listed its fourth-generation iPad from 2012 as an obsolete device, meaning the tablet is no longer eligible for hardware repairs.

However, the 10-year-old old tablet has not yet been added to Apple's list of obsolete devices on apple.com, reports iMore.

The fourth-generation iPad was first released in November 2012. It had an A6X chipset that provided up to twice the CPU and graphical performance of its preceding third-generation iPad.

The fourth-generation iPad did away with Apple's classic 30-pin connector and adopted the Lightning connector that had debuted in the iPhone 5.

Expanding its iPad lineup, tech giant Apple earlier unveiled two new iPads -- iPad and iPad mini -- that come with advanced features, at its global event.

The 10.2-inch iPad features the A13 Bionic chipset, delivering a 20 per cent performance boost over the previous generation.

The Center Stage experience on iPad Pro is now available on iPad, enabled by the new 12MP ultra-wide front camera and Neural Engine, so users can enjoy even more engaging video calls.

The new iPad comes with support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard and the iPadOS 15.

Meanwhile, the iPad mini, with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, delivers up to 80 per cent faster performance than the previous generation.

A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows.

First Published: Wed, November 03 2021. 15:41 IST

