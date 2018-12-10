Nokia 8.1 with HDR10 screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC India launch today

Mobile phone brand Nokia, owned by Finnish company HMD Global, is gearing up to launch the 8.1 in India on December 10. The smartphone is expected to be a renamed version of the X7, which was launched in China recently. The phone made a global debut in Dubai last week, so most of its specifications and features are already out in the public domain.

The 8.1 is the company’s first smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 system-on-chip (SoC). The phone features a 6.18-inch notch-based screen, which supports Nokia’s proprietary PureDisplay, and HDR10 technology. The international model comes in three RAM and storage configurations – 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.





The phone sports a dual-camera module on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor mated with a 13MP depth-sensing lens. The primary camera supports optical image stabilisation for shake-free shots. On the front, the phone sports a 20MP sensor, which supports pixel-binning technology for improved low-light performance. The dual-SIM phone boots Android Pie 9.0 out of the box. It is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery and supports fast charging with a supplied 18W wall charger.

The Nokia 8.1 is expected to come in three dual-tone colours – Blue-Silver, Steel-Copper, and Iron-Steel. Though the details on Indian pricing are not known, the phone price starts at 399 euros in Europe and West Asia. That translates into around Rs 32,000. In China, the Nokia X7 carries a price tag of 1,699 renminbi for the 4GB/64GB model, 1,999 renminbi for the 6GB/64GB model, and 2,499 renminbi for the top-end 6GB/128GB model. In the Indian currency, it roughly converts to Rs 18,000, Rs 21,000, and Rs 27,000, respectively.