JUST IN
Foxconn tweaks iPhone 14 production lines to build more Pro models in China
Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: Familiar, but with a good new user experience
Influencers, messaging, videos, AR key to wooing 2022 Diwali shopper: Meta
OnePlus details Nord Watch features ahead of India launch: Details here
Big Billion Days: Buyers take to social media as iPhone 13 orders cancelled
Reliance Jio 5G smartphone to be priced between Rs 8k and Rs 12k: Report
Netflix sets up first internal studio to expand range of video games
Realme DIZO partners OEL to make smartwatches, audio wearables in India
Centre pushes for home-grown navigation system, smartphone makers jolted
WhatsApp rolling out Call Links, group video call for 32 people: Zuckerberg
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches
Meta to make it easier to switch between FB, Instagram accounts globally
Business Standard

Nokia T10 tablet with Unisoc T606 processor launched in India: Details here

The Nokia T10 (Wi-Fi) is available exclusively on Amazon and Nokia online store. It comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configurations at Rs 11,799 and Rs 12,799, respectively

Topics
Nokia | Tablets | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nokia
Nokia

Expanding its tablet line-up, HMD Global on Tuesday launched in India the Nokia T10 tablet. The entry-level tablet is powered by Unisoc T606 processor and 5,250 mAh battery. It comes in Wi-Fi and LTE+Wi-Fi connectivity variants, but currently the Wi-Fi only model is available in India. The Nokia T10 (Wi-Fi) is available exclusively on Amazon and Nokia online store. The tablet comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configurations at Rs 11,799 and Rs 12,799, respectively.

Nokia T10 tablet: Specifications

The Nokia T10 tablet is powered by Unisoc T606 processor. It sports an 8-inch display of 800 x 1280 (HD+) resolution and 450 nits peak brightness level. Powered by a 5,250 mAh battery, the tablet supports 10W charging. It boots Android 12 operating system. The tablet has dual-stereo-speakers, featuring OZO Playback. HMD Global promises up to three years of monthly security updates and two years of major OS upgrades. The tablet features a second screen, which allows it to mirror its display to PC or a laptop. The tablet has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 512GB), 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio out, 8-megapixel rear camera, and 2MP camera on the front. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and inbuilt GPS.

Last year, Nokia made its debut in the tablet category with the launch of Nokia T20 tablet. It was powered by Unisoc T610 processor and 8,200 mAh battery. The Nokia T20 sports 10.4-inch IPS LCD display of 1200 x 2000 resolution protected under scratch-resistant glass. Priced Rs 15,499 onwards, this tablet comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configurations. It boasts Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 15W fast charging, 8MP rear camera, and 5MP front camera.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nokia

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 17:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU