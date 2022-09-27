Nokia T10 tablet with Unisoc T606 processor launched in India: Details here

Expanding its tablet line-up, HMD Global on Tuesday launched in India the T10 tablet. The entry-level tablet is powered by Unisoc T606 processor and 5,250 mAh battery. It comes in Wi-Fi and LTE+Wi-Fi connectivity variants, but currently the Wi-Fi only model is available in India. The T10 (Wi-Fi) is available exclusively on and online store. The tablet comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configurations at Rs 11,799 and Rs 12,799, respectively.

Nokia T10 tablet: Specifications

The Nokia T10 tablet is powered by Unisoc T606 processor. It sports an 8-inch display of 800 x 1280 (HD+) resolution and 450 nits peak brightness level. Powered by a 5,250 mAh battery, the tablet supports 10W charging. It boots Android 12 operating system. The tablet has dual-stereo-speakers, featuring OZO Playback. HMD Global promises up to three years of monthly security updates and two years of major OS upgrades. The tablet features a second screen, which allows it to mirror its display to PC or a laptop. The tablet has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 512GB), 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio out, 8-megapixel rear camera, and 2MP camera on the front. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and inbuilt GPS.

Last year, Nokia made its debut in the tablet category with the launch of Nokia T20 tablet. It was powered by Unisoc T610 processor and 8,200 mAh battery. The Nokia T20 sports 10.4-inch IPS LCD display of 1200 x 2000 resolution protected under scratch-resistant glass. Priced Rs 15,499 onwards, this tablet comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configurations. It boasts Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 15W fast charging, 8MP rear camera, and 5MP front camera.