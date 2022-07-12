Nothing phone (1) launch today: Livestream details, expected specs and more

London-based consumer technology start-up is set to launch its maiden smartphone on July 12. Officially called phone (1), the smartphone will launch at a live event in London that will livestream on company’s website ( .tech) starting 8:30 pm (IST). In India, the smartphone is currently available for pre-booking on e-commerce platform Flipkart, which is the official channel partner for the Nothing phone (1) in the country.

As for the specifications, the Nothing phone (1) is confirmed to use an aluminium midframe made from recycled material and transparent cover on the back. It would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+, which is a custom-made system-on-chip with support for wireless and reverse wireless charging. The phone would be based on 12 platform with a custom skin named NothingOS layered on top. Nothing recently released the NothingOS launcher in beta for select smartphone users to experience the interface.

Imaging would be handled by dual-camera system on the back, featuring a wide and ultra-wide sensor, and an in-display camera sensor on the front.

The phone is expected to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, which would be supported by a fast wired charging solution.

The phone (1) will be second device in Nothing’s product portfolio. The first was Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds (review), launched last year. For the price, the ear (1) wireless earbuds had a lot to offer. They had transparent design on both the earbuds and case, revealing the product internals such as microphones, magnets and circuit board. The phone (1) is expected to feature the same transparent design language as that of the wireless earbuds. It is expected to be priced Rs 30,000 and less for one of the variants.