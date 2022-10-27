NothingOS 1.1.6 for Phone (1) brings camera improvements, bug fixes & more

UK-based consumer electronics brand has released a new software update, NothingOS 1.1.6, for the Phone (1). The update brings bug fixes, improvements, and new features. The software update is rolled out in a phased manner, and it is expected to be available for all by the end of October.

According to news reports, the NothingOS update improves camera performance with sharper video recording and enhanced stability. The update enables always-on for the video recording light indicator by default. It also brings improvements to the launcher, and adds support for Google's AR Core support.

Besides, the update increases the maximum brightness while displaying HDR content, shows more accurate battery status and syncs glyph charging light to sound effect. The update includes general bug fixes and updated NFC sound effects. Check below the process to download and install the update:



Step 1: Go to Settings

Step 2: Click on About Phone, then on Software Info

Step 3: Inside Software Info, click on System update

Step 4: If the update is available for your smartphone, click on Download and Install



Recently, had rolled out the NothingOS 1.1.5 software update to enable 5G support for Reliance Jio True 5G in the Nothing Phone (1). With the update, Nothing Phone (1) ranked among the smartphones to work with Reliance Jio’s standalone 5G network.

Launched in July, the Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs 32,999 for the base model in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration. It is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, the sports a 6.55-inch HDR10+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The is IP53 rated for water and dust resistance. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. It comes in white and black colours.