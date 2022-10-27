JUST IN
After 3 years, Niantic announces to roll out new updates to Pokemon Go map
Satellite communications to play key role in India's tech ambitions: MoS IT
The mystery of costly Apple iPhone 14 Pro selling better than iPhone 14
Google Workspace Individual storage raised from 15GB to 1TB: Details here
Apple announces new iCloud web interface for beta users: Details here
Meta plans to launch consumer-grade virtual reality headset next year
JioMart on WhatsApp a big opportunity for us: CEO Mark Zuckerberg
MeitY writes to Meta inquiring about two-hour WhatsApp outage: Report
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know offer details, discounts and more
Apple may release 16-inch iPad next year, foldable iPad in 2024: Reports
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Facebook selects 15 Indian online communities for accelerator programme
Passkeys becoming a safe alternative to passwords: Google vice president
Business Standard

NothingOS 1.1.6 for Phone (1) brings camera improvements, bug fixes & more

The NothingOS 1.1.6 update for the Nothing Phone (1) increases the maximum brightness while displaying HDR content, shows accurate battery status, and syncs glyph lights with sound effect

Topics
Nothing | smartphone | Android

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nothing phone (1)
Nothing phone (1)

UK-based consumer electronics brand Nothing has released a new software update, NothingOS 1.1.6, for the Phone (1). The update brings bug fixes, improvements, and new features. The software update is rolled out in a phased manner, and it is expected to be available for all by the end of October.

According to news reports, the NothingOS update improves camera performance with sharper video recording and enhanced stability. The update enables always-on for the video recording light indicator by default. It also brings improvements to the Nothing launcher, and adds support for Google's AR Core support.

Besides, the update increases the maximum brightness while displaying HDR content, shows more accurate battery status and syncs glyph charging light to sound effect. The update includes general bug fixes and updated NFC sound effects. Check below the process to download and install the update:

Step 1: Go to Settings
Step 2: Click on About Phone, then on Software Info
Step 3: Inside Software Info, click on System update
Step 4: If the update is available for your smartphone, click on Download and Install

Recently, Nothing had rolled out the NothingOS 1.1.5 software update to enable 5G support for Reliance Jio True 5G in the Nothing Phone (1). With the update, Nothing Phone (1) ranked among the smartphones to work with Reliance Jio’s standalone 5G network.

Launched in July, the Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs 32,999 for the base model in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration. It is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, the smartphone sports a 6.55-inch HDR10+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone is IP53 rated for water and dust resistance. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. It comes in white and black colours.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nothing

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 15:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU