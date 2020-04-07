Now, you cannot share forward messages with more than one chat on WhatsApp

will let users to share frequently forwarded messages with only one chat at a time, aiming to curb misinformation and fake news being spread about the pandemic.

The Facebook-owned platform, which has more than 400 million active users in India, introduced the new feature at a time when is being used by people to stay connected amid global lockdowns.

In addition to introducing new feature to limit forward message sharing on its platform, is also working with several non-government organisations and governments, including the and over 20 national health ministries, to help connect people with accurate information.





It’s an honor to work with @WHO to provide this simple service to get the latest information directly from the experts right on WhatsApp. Tap the link below to get started. Share these tips and de-bunked rumors with your friends and family https://t.co/WWhbKccdAB pic.twitter.com/EYCuAliCk2 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) March 20, 2020

Recently, WhatsApp also enabled ‘search on web’ feature that allow users to verify forwarded messages on web. This makes it easy for users to self-verify the shared content before sharing any further. However, not all forwarded messages show up the search on web option. It pops-up only on the forwards that have frequently been forwarded. Both, the forward message sharing limit and search on web features are now available on WhatsApp for Android and iOS.