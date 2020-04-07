JUST IN
The latest move from WhatsApp comes at a time when countries across the world are initiating new measures to tackle the spread of rumours and fake news on social media platforms

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Now, you cannot share forward messages with more than one chat on WhatsApp
The feature is introduced to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news amid the Covid-19 pandemic

WhatsApp will let users to share frequently forwarded messages with only one chat at a time, aiming to curb misinformation and fake news being spread about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Facebook-owned platform, which has more than 400 million active users in India, introduced the new feature at a time when WhatsApp is being used by people to stay connected amid global lockdowns.

In addition to introducing new feature to limit forward message sharing on its platform, WhatsApp is also working with several non-government organisations and governments, including the World Health Organization and over 20 national health ministries, to help connect people with accurate information.

Recently, WhatsApp also enabled ‘search on web’ feature that allow users to verify forwarded messages on web. This makes it easy for users to self-verify the shared content before sharing any further. However, not all forwarded messages show up the search on web option. It pops-up only on the forwards that have frequently been forwarded. Both, the forward message sharing limit and search on web features are now available on WhatsApp for Android and iOS.
First Published: Tue, April 07 2020. 14:01 IST

