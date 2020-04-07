Now, you cannot share forward messages with more than one chat on WhatsApp

-
ALSO READ
Small is big: How WhatsApp became go-to platform for many small businesses
WhatsApp Pay set for phased roll out in India; granted NPCI permission
Spyware row: WhatsApp downloads in India down by a staggering 80%
Foreign hand: Govt sources say int'l lobbies may be behind WhatsApp spying
Why are Kashmiris disappearing from WhatsApp amid internet shutdown?
-
WhatsApp will let users to share frequently forwarded messages with only one chat at a time, aiming to curb misinformation and fake news being spread about the coronavirus pandemic.
The Facebook-owned platform, which has more than 400 million active users in India, introduced the new feature at a time when WhatsApp is being used by people to stay connected amid global lockdowns.
In addition to introducing new feature to limit forward message sharing on its platform, WhatsApp is also working with several non-government organisations and governments, including the World Health Organization and over 20 national health ministries, to help connect people with accurate information.
Recently, WhatsApp also enabled ‘search on web’ feature that allow users to verify forwarded messages on web. This makes it easy for users to self-verify the shared content before sharing any further. However, not all forwarded messages show up the search on web option. It pops-up only on the forwards that have frequently been forwarded. Both, the forward message sharing limit and search on web features are now available on WhatsApp for Android and iOS.
It’s an honor to work with @WHO to provide this simple service to get the latest information directly from the experts right on WhatsApp. Tap the link below to get started. Share these tips and de-bunked rumors with your friends and family https://t.co/WWhbKccdAB pic.twitter.com/EYCuAliCk2— WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) March 20, 2020
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU