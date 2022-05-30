OnePlus 10R 5G review: Cross between Realme and OnePlus with little novelty

The OnePlus 10R 5G is essentially a rebadged GT Neo 3 (review). Both the have 10-bit AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate, dual stereo speakers, 50-megapixel-based triple-camera set-up on the back, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage, and industry-leading 150W fast-charging solution (top-end variant, review unit). While both the have identical specifications, they are different with regard to design and user interface.

Starting with design, the 10R looks heavy, bulky, and thick in comparison to the smartphone. On paper, however, both the have the same weight and dimensions. The perceptible difference is due to the flat frame and boxy form factor of the 10R over the traditional tapered edge design of the GT Neo 3 5G. Design is a subjective thing and users with a liking for minimal would appreciate OnePlus’ subtle design over Realme’s sporty. However, the phone is devoid of classic essentials such as alert slider. Not a big omission for someone switching to OnePlus, but existing OnePlus users would find it upsetting.

Coming to user interface, the OnePlus 10R 5G boots Android 12 operating system-based OxygenOS 12.1. Like its previous iterations, the UI is clean and free from bloatware. In comparison, the Realme UI 3.0 interface of the Realme GT Neo 3 5G is full of bloatware. That said, the OnePlus 10R 5G delivers a better experience despite being not much different from Realme -- both the UIs are built on OPPO’s ColorOS framework.

Apart from design and interface, the OnePlus 10R 5G is quite similar to the Realme GT Neo 3 5G. It has a 6.7-inch fullHD+ 10-bit AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is bright, vivid, and responsive. Together with loud, balanced, and clear dual stereo speakers, the phone delivers a good audio-visual experience.

Imaging is covered by a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX766) with optical image stabilisation (OIS) paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor. The primary camera is an all-round performer. It takes detailed shots with good colours, modest dynamic range, and decent highlights and shadow details irrespective of lighting conditions.

The ultra-wide-angle camera sensor is mediocre at best. It works fine in daylight conditions but struggles in low-light. Besides, this sensor is not up to the mark with regard to detailing, colour accuracy, and dynamic range. There is nothing to write home about the macro sensor. It lacks autofocus and works with great difficulty even in good light conditions. As for the front camera, it works well for both regular shots and portraits.

Driving the performance is the Dimensity 8100-Max system-on-chip, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. Though the chip has a ‘Max’ suffix, it is no different from the regular SoC powering the Realme phone. Nevertheless, the phone delivers consistent performance and top-notch experience. Importantly, there are no thermal issues. The phone keeps cool even when put to power-intensive workloads for extended hours.

As for the on-battery time, the phone’s 4,500 mAh battery is good for a day on regular usage. Charging time is ultra-fast; the battery takes less than 20 minutes to charge 100 per cent from zero through the 150W fast-wired charger that comes with the phone. Unfortunately, there is no support for wireless charging.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 43,999, the OnePlus 10R 5G is expensive than Realme GT Neo 3 5G by Rs 1,000. For the extra money, you get a clean user interface and subtle design. Otherwise, the phone is exactly the same as the Realme smartphone. That said, both the Realme phone and OnePlus smartphones have something in store for everyone. They, however, do not excel on any parameter. The Xiaomi 11T Pro (review) is a better smartphone than the OnePlus 10R 5G and Realme GT Neo 3 5G simply because it sets the benchmark that neither phone could beat.