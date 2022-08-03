OnePlus 10T 5G launch: When and where to watch, price and specifications

With many waiting in anticipation, will launch its much-awaited 10T 5G model on Wednesday. Some key highlights of the product will be its 6.7-inch AMOLED display and two color variants - Jade Green and Moonstone Black.

Considering the high-speed requirements, the 10T 5G is confirmed to get a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is among the fastest mobile processors available in the market. Interestingly, this device will come with an OxygenOS 13 that may bring some new features or new optimisations for compatible devices.

As notified by sources, Shenzhen-based leading manufacturer will reportedly use its social media channels to connect with the audience. Contrary to what any tipsters or experts say, nothing much can be revealed before the official launch of the device. OnePlus has managed to build a fan base in South Asia, and especially India because of its affordable yet high-end smartphones in the past few years.

OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications

Since we can’t ensure everything before the launch, we can focus on the highlights of the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone. As per reports, the OnePlus 10T 5G will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The refresh rate will be 120Hz, making the visuals crispier than ever. Besides, this would be among the first smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors.

In a statement of the OnePlus Community post, it was emphasized that the flagship device would be having Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, making it faster than most of its predecessors. It is supposed to come paired with 16GB of RAM making it among the fastest mobile devices of the year.

OnePlus 10T 5G will come powered by a 4800mAh battery with exceptional fast charging capability, and 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The device packs a triple rear camera module on the back. The camera would have a 50-megapixels Sony IMX766 sensor as a primary lens with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens for the best photography experience. However, the front camera might not exceed 16 megapixels.

OnePlus 10T 5G expected price

Though the OnePlus 10T 5G would have a striking resemblance to the OnePlus 10 Pro, it would be more economical as you might avail of at Rs 50,000. Since there are no official updates, we can speculate that the expected price of the OnePlus 10T 5G can be anywhere between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000. Although, it is better to wait for the official OnePlus announcement.

OnePlus 10T 5G: Where to watch the live launch?

OnePlus will officially launch its flagship device on August 3, 2022 at 7.30 pm IST on its official YouTube channel and website. It will be streamed live from Gotham Hall, New York City.

Till then, OnePlus fans will need to keep a check on the YouTube channel and website to know everything about the OnePlus 10T 5G. Moreover, viewers should stay active on social media channels for the latest updates.