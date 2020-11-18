OnePlus' Android OS-based OxygenOS most preferred among Indians: Study

-
-
As Indians look for a seamless experience with their smartphones, a new study claimed on Wednesday that the degree of consumer satisfaction is the highest with OxygenOS from OnePlus (74 per cent) followed by Apple iOS (72 per cent).
According to the study titled 'The State of SmartphoneOS Experience' by CyberMedia Research (CMR), 55 per cent of the Indian smartphone users surveyed believe that Smartphone OS is key for the overall experience and delight.
Three in every five users are willing to shift to a different smartphone brand, driven by the operating system (OS) considerations.
The key issues they face are unwanted ads in the OS, pre-installed apps, apps running in background and other issues, such as lack of storage, overheating and battery drainage issues, among others.
"Consumers prefer the intelligent and nifty tweaks to the OS that enable seamless lag-free experiences, including optimisations aimed at digital wellbeing and optimisations to conserve battery and refine overall user experiences, including while gaming," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.
According to the findings, Indians update their smartphone OS mostly to boost performance and to ensure security.
They run a variety of applications on their OS among which social networking, shopping, entertainment and gaming are major ones.
"Major barriers for updating OS have been poor wi-fi connection network, lack of storage space, and abnormal battery drainage issues," said the study based on an extensive survey conducted by CMR, across New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, covering 1,226 smartphone users in the 18-40 age group.
"Today's consumers put a premium on their mobileOS and are seeking smooth, uninterrupted ad-free experiences. The OxygenOS on OnePlus imparts a smooth experience such as reading mode, gaming mode and facilitates digital wellbeing through its Zen mode," said Amit Sharma, Analyst, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.
--IANS
