OnePlus Nord 2T 5G set to launch in India soon: Know specs, expected price

Chinese smartphone maker on Monday announced it would soon launch the Nord 2T in India. Successor to the Nord 2, the T-edition model was recently launched in its home country. Therefore, details of its design, features and specifications are already available in public domain. Here are the details of the Nord 2T based on international model. Important to note, the details are subject to change if tweaks the India-bound model.

Nord 2T 5G: Specifications

Starting with the details confirmed by OnePlus, the Nord 2T would get new processor, enhanced imaging system, fast wired charging technology, updated interface, and more as part of its upgrades. The Nord 2T would be the first smartphone in the Nord-series to get 80W fast wireless charging, which debuted on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Likewise, the phone will get its imaging system from the recently launched OnePlus 10R. Powering the experience would be the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 system-on-chip and Android 12 operating system-based Oxygen OS12.1 interface.





Coming to finer details, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G would come in two colour variants – jade fog and gray shadow. It would sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The phone would boast dual stereo speakers and artificial intelligence-based vibration system for haptics. Imaging would be covered by a triple camera set-up on the back with 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone would sport a 32MP in-display camera sensor.





The phone would be powered by 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 80W fast wired charging. It would boot Android 12 operating system with OxygenOS 12.1 interface layered on top. The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be priced below Rs 30,000 for the base model