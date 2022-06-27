OnePlus Nord 2T 5G set to launch in India soon: Know specs, expected price

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G with Qualcomm SD 695, 5000mAh battery launched
Nord Buds review: OnePlus has got the formula right for budget earphones
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC launched: Specs, price
OnePlus debuts Nord Buds wireless earbuds with Dolby Atmos: Price, features
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G review: A bridge between the old and new world of OnePlus
-
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Monday announced it would soon launch the Nord 2T 5G in India. Successor to the Nord 2, the T-edition model was recently launched in its home country. Therefore, details of its design, features and specifications are already available in public domain. Here are the details of the Nord 2T 5G based on international model. Important to note, the details are subject to change if OnePlus tweaks the India-bound model.
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Specifications
Starting with the details confirmed by OnePlus, the Nord 2T 5G would get new processor, enhanced imaging system, fast wired charging technology, updated interface, and more as part of its upgrades. The Nord 2T would be the first smartphone in the Nord-series to get 80W fast wireless charging, which debuted on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Likewise, the phone will get its imaging system from the recently launched OnePlus 10R. Powering the experience would be the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 system-on-chip and Android 12 operating system-based Oxygen OS12.1 interface.
ALSO READ: OnePlus 10R 5G review: Cross between Realme and OnePlus with little novelty
Coming to finer details, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G would come in two colour variants – jade fog and gray shadow. It would sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The phone would boast dual stereo speakers and artificial intelligence-based vibration system for haptics. Imaging would be covered by a triple camera set-up on the back with 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone would sport a 32MP in-display camera sensor.
ALSO READ: OnePlus 10 Pro review: Unmissable OPPO influence, in both good ways and bad
The phone would be powered by 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 80W fast wired charging. It would boot Android 12 operating system with OxygenOS 12.1 interface layered on top. The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be priced below Rs 30,000 for the base model
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU