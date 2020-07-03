OnePlus TV 32Y1, 43Y1 and OnePlus TV 55U1 launched: Price, specs, and more

has launched affordable Y-series and premium U-series in India, priced at Rs 12,999 onwards. The TV 2020 series includes a 32-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch screen models. The Y-series include the 32-inch (32Y1) and 43-inch (43Y1) models, whereas the 55-inch (55U1) model is part of the U-series.

TV 2020 price in India

The OnePlus TV 55U1, OnePlus TV 43Y1 and OnePlus TV 32Y1 are priced at Rs 49,999, Rs 22,999, and Rs 12,999, respectively. The OnePlus TV 32Y1 will be available on Amazon India from July 5. The OnePlus TV 43Y1 and 55U1 shall go on sale at later dates, which have not been disclosed yet by the company.

OnePlus TV Y-series and OnePlus U-series launch offers

Up to 12 months no interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) valid on all major banks’ cards

Free Amazon Echo Dot with the OnePlus TV 55U1 and OnePlus TV 43Y1 on Amazon India

Amazon Echo Dot at Rs 1,999 with the OnePlus TV 32Y1 on Amazon India

OnePlus U-series specifications and features

The OnePlus TV U-series has a 55-inch screen panel of 4K UHD resolution. The screen boast of 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG high dynamic range standards. Besides, the screen has several value-added enhancements like Motion estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC), super resolution, noise reduction, dynamic contrast and colour space mapping.

Acoustics are handled by 2.0 channel quad-speaker set-up of combined audio output of 30W. The speakers support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD audio formats.

Powered by TV platform, the OnePlus 55U1 ships with apps like YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, etc. Moreover, OnePlus has added some value-added apps to enhance the TVs overall experience. These apps include OxygenPlay, Weather and OnePlus Pictorial. The TV comes with Bluetooth remote control for voice controls. It has Google Assistant built-in and works with Alexa, too. There is Chromecast, Miracast and DLNA for content mirroring and casting service.

Connectivity is covered by dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0. Ports include ethernet, RF connection input, audio video composite input and digital output port. Moreover, there are there HDMI ports (one with ARC) and two USB ports.

OnePlus Y-series specifications and features

The OnePlus TV 32Y1 has a 32-inch screen of 1366 x 768 (HD) resolution, whereas the OnePlus TV 43Y1 has a 43-inch screen of 1920 x 1080 resolution. Except for the different screen sizes and resolutions both the are same with regard to specifications and features. They boast of 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and support anti-aliasing, noise reduction, dynamic contrast and colour space mapping enhancements. They have 2-channel dual stereo speakers of 20W peak output. The speakers support Dolby Audio format.

Both the TVs are powered by TV platform and come with Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Store. They have Chromecast built-in and support Google Assistant.

Connectivity is covered by 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0. Ports include ethernet, RF connection input, audio video composite input and digital output port. Moreover, there are two HDMI and USB ports, too.