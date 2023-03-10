OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro goes on sale in India: Know price, offers, and specs

Chinese electronics maker OnePlus’ premium smart television, the TV 65 Q2 Pro, goes on sale in India. Priced at Rs 99,999, the smart television is available for purchase with introductory offers in which ICICI Bank credit card holders get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on equated monthly instalment and net banking transactions. Besides, there is no-interest EMI (up to 18 months) available on select bank transactions.

The TV 65 Q2 Pro is available online on the online store, Amazon India, and Flipkart, and offline at the OnePlus experience stores Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, Poojara, Pai, Unilet, CPR, BigC, Happi, and Lot mobiles. Below are the product specifications:

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro has a 65-inch 4K resolution QLED screen of 1200 nits of peak brightness level and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports Dolby Vision besides HDR10+ and HLG. In addition, the screen supports MEMC technology, which interpolates additional frames to enhance the visual experience. Audio is taken care of by two full-range stereo speakers of 70W total output. The speakers are powered by Dolby Audio and tuned by Dynaudio for enhanced surround sound experience.

Powered by Google TV operating system, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro boots OxygenPlay 2.0 interface. This customised interface shows content curated from over-the-top platforms. It has built-in support for Miracast, DLNA, Chromecast, NFC Cast and MultiCast 2.0. It includes a Kids Mode feature to ensure that kids are watching healthy content on the TV. Supported by OxygenPlay 2.0 app, it provides access to over 270 live channels.

Supported by OnePlus Connect 2.0 app, the smart TV offers seamless connectivity with OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Watch and other IoT devices. When OnePlus Watch senses that the user has fallen asleep, the Smart Sleep Control feature switches off the OnePlus TV immediately. The smart TV automatically pauses, when the user removes the earphones from their ear. With the help of the app, users can use their smartphone as a remote control for their TV.