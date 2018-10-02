Opera Touch optimised for one-hand use, built-in Ad-Blocker arrives on iOS

After rolling out for Android devices earlier this year, the is now available for iOS devices, including the recently launched iPhone XS, Max and With the screen size of the iPhones growing with every consecutive launch, the provides is designed for easy single-hand operations, and it also features built-in ad-blocker to hide pesky advertisements from showing up.

In terms of features, the browser starts directly in search mode, enabling users to look up for queries using not just text, but also QR and barcodes. According to the company’s claim, the browser uses end-to-end encryption to securely transfer data such as images, notes, links and videos between device and network. Interestingly, the browser works in sync with browser and shows open tabs on both the devices simultaneously. The browser also adds top visiting sites on the home page for ease of access. Importantly, the Touch browser has built-in ad blocker with to protect user information while hiding pesky advertisements from showing up.

In comparison with the iOS default browser Safari, the home screen in Opera Touch has a modern outlook. It not only dynamically adapts to browsing patterns, displaying most accessed websites but also displays the last tabs from your computer browser. The fast action button in the Opera Touch gives easy access to most recent websites, making it easy to multitask and switch between them. This is unlike the traditionally tab view that lists tabs sorted by the date they were created, as seen in Safari.

Unlike Safari reading mode, the Opera Touch has Flow that shows stream of things you can save for later and share across your devices. You can add links, notes, images and videos to Flow, which makes it a more versatile solution, fit for





