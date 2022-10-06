OPPO A77s, OPPO A17 launched in India: Price, features, and more

has announced the availability of the A77s and A17 in India from tomorrow. The smartphones will be available across online platforms and offline retail outlets. A17 is currently available for Rs 12,499, whereas A77s will go on sale for Rs 17,999 on October 7. Consumers can avail of up to 10% cashback from leading banks at online and offline channels, with an option for No Cost EMI for up to 3 months on A17 and 6 months on A77s. Zero down payment schemes are also available for A77s.

A77s: Specifications

Powered by Snapdragon 680 4G processor, it sports 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and has a 600nits peak brightness level. It boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. operating system and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable via a microSD card. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 2MP monochrome sensor on the back and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. The smartphone is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.

It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charger. OPPO A77s will come in sunset orange and starry black colours with a fibreglass-leather design. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual Ultra-Linear stereo speaker with Dirac Sound, Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

OPPO A17: Specifications

Priced at Rs 12,499, OPPO A17 is powered by a MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. It has a 50-megapixel dual camera system on the back and a 5MP front camera. It sports a 6.56-inches LCD screen of 720 x 1612 resolution. The smartphone will come in 4GB RAM and 68GB internal storage configuration, and sunlight orange & midnight black colours. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a microSD card slot for storage expansion and a 3.5mm headphone jack.