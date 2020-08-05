OPPO Enco W11 review: Good budget TWS earphones for music, not for calls

The Enco W11 is a pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that Chinese smartphone maker recently launched in India. Priced at Rs 2,499, it is an entry-level TWS product with USB type-C charging port, lightweight design, IP55 water- and dust-resistant rating, and touch controls.

The Enco W11 seems to be a pair of go-to earphones in the budget TWS earphones segment. But how is it as a complete product? Let's find out:

Enco W11: Design

The Enco W11's earbuds and charging case have a plastic body with a glossy texture, which looks cheap. Its overall build is nothing to write home about. Though these earphones do not have great looks, they do have a functional design, which might sway your interest in their favour if you choose utility over looks.

These earphones have an in-ear design with soft silicone ear tips. The in-ear design gives them a secure and snug fit, and the silicone tips make them comfortable to use. They have a lightweight build (4.4g for each earbud) and a compact form factor adding to the overall convenience quotient of the earphones. These earphones come in a capsule-shaped charging-cum-storage case. It has a compact form factor, and — despite housing an additional battery for the earbuds to charge while resting inside — a lightweight build, too.

OPPO Enco W11: Performance

Like other budget TWS earphones, the Enco W11 has a bass-heavy output. However, it is one of those earphones that do not adapt the output very well with volume levels, so they get hoarse at a high volume. Speaking of volume, the earphones lack loudness and they sound muted across range. The earphones' sound quality may not impress audiophiles, but it is decent for casual music listening.

For calls, the earphones have two microphones on each unit – one to recognise the voice and the other to suppress ambient noises. These microphones do pick up voice, but not always, and the noise isolation during calls is sub-standard. This product, therefore, does not seem to have been made for calling.

For ease of use, the earphones have touch controls: Single-tap for play/pause audio track, double-tap to change track and answer calls, triple-tap to activate and wake up the phone's digital assistant, and touch and hold for volume.

The earphones last for about 3.5 hours on a single charge, and about 15 hours with case. These are good numbers for a pair of budget earphones; not many products in the budget segment match these.

OPPO Enco W11 Review: Verdict

Despite its weaknesses, the OPPO Enco W11 makes a decent pair of TWS earphones in the budget segment. The earphones have an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, which make them a good pick if you need them for company, bearing your sweat and rough usage during fitness activities like running. These earphones also make a decent pair for casual music-listening experience. Skip these, however, if you are looking for for voice calls and video calls.