OPPO F17 series India launch at 7 pm: Livestream, what to expect, and more

F17 series is set to launch today through an online event, which will livestream at 7 pm (IST) on Chinese smartphone maker OPPO’s digital properties and social media channels, including Facebook Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Successor to the F15 series, the F17 series will come in two models, the OPPO F17 Pro and its vanilla edition the OPPO F17.

With regard to changes, the OPPO F17 Pro and the OPPO F17 are set to bring several improvements over the predecessors. However, design seems to be one of the areas where the phones improve by leaps and bounds.

According to the OPPO F17 Pro listing page on the company’s official portal, the Pro edition will measure 7.48 mm thick and touted to be the slimmest smartphone of 2020.

Interestingly, the company also give away expected price in a disclaimer where it mentioned that the phone will be slimmest in under Rs 25,000 segment. Besides, the phone will be one of the lightest in its segment and is touted to weigh just 164 g.



Apart from the design, OPPO also revealed camera and other features. The OPPO F17 Pro will feature a quad-camera array on the back and a dual-camera set-up on the front. While the exact sensor details are not known, imaging on the OPPO F17 Pro will feature artificial intelligence-based value-added features like colour portraits, etc. The phone will support 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, which is touted to provide four-hour talk time on a five minutes charging.

Basis the listing page information, it is safe to say that the smartphone will feature an AMOLED screen with in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will also have a 3.5mm audio out port.