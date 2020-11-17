OPPO INNO Day 2020 starts today at 1:30 pm: Livestream, what to expect

is hosting its annual Inno Day conference on Tuesday where the company is set to unveil its latest innovations in mobile technology. The event begins at 1:30 pm (IST) and it will livestream on company’s social media handles and YouTube.

Ahead of the Inno Day 2020, the Chinese electronics maker teased some of the devices that it will be showcasing today. Going by the teasers, is set to embark on foldable smartphone journey with a rollable screen.

Augmented reality glasses is another interesting concept device that Oppo teased on its Twitter handle. The event is also expected to bring Oppo’s first smartphone with 125W fast charging tech and under-display front camera tech.

Oppo is also expected to showcase innovation with regard to imaging. Earlier this year, the company had announced a new-breed of periscope lens zoom system, which is likely to get into Oppo smartphones next year. Therefore, the company might showcase it at the event.