Oppo to release Android 10-based ColorOS 7 for its smartphones from June

Chinese smartphone maker has announced the roadmap for its 10 operating system-based ColorOS7 for India. The custom operating system was released to select smartphones earlier this year. These smartphones include, Find X, Find X SuperVooc Edition, Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F, Reno, R17, R17 Pro, F11 Pro, F11, F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, K3 and A9. Now, the company has shared a detailed timeline on when shall other Oppo smartphones get the update.

ColorOS 7 roadmap:

June: F9, F9 Pro, F7, F7 128G, A5 2020, A9 2020

July: F15 and R15 Pro

The ColorOS 7 is a custom built 10-based operating system. Successor to ColorOS 6, the ColorOS 7 brings several new updates and localised features, especially designed for Indian users. It features a DocVault with the government-approved DigiLocker integration. The localisation of both ColorOS and ColorOS 7 is based on research on trends and patterns in consumer usage habits.

Oppo's new ColorOS 7 is faster and increases application response time by 30 per cent with multiple apps running in the background, according to the company.

The new customised OS has adopted a lightweight visual approach that simplifies key elements, helping users focus more on the content. Besides full icon customisation, there's a dark mode that provides superior reading experience in all-day conditions, thus, helping users concentrate while improving phone’s power efficiency.