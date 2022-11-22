PLAYFIT SLIM2C smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature launched: Details

Home-grown consumer brand Play on Tuesday launched the PLAYFIT SLIM2C . Priced at Rs 3,999, the lifestyle-centric wearable will be available on the company’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail stores from November 22. According to the company, fashion designer watches-inspired wearable has the features of a .

"We are extremely motivated and happy to announce the arrival of PLAYFIT SLIM2C for our consumers, which sets yet another benchmark in the smart wristwear . PLAYFIT SLIM2C is a worthy proof of a harmonious blend of advanced with an equally fashionable design. It competes for its place with the international peers in the industry, has best in class design and features, yet is launched at a very India-centric customer price," said Hamish Patel, Spokesperson, Play.

PLAYFIT SLIM2C: Specifications

PLAYFIT SLIM2C sports a 1.3-inch IPS screen of 500 nits brightness level. The wearable has a flat circular dial with a side-mounted button for navigation. It comes in champagne and black colours. The is supported by the PLAYFIT app, which allows users to customise the watch face, modify the settings, and sync health and fitness data to their smartphone. According to the company, the Play companion app is hosted on Indian servers, aligned with the government of India's policy of privacy and hosting of consumer data.

It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Besides, it is compatible with all PLAYFIT devices. It means the historic data is not lost in case the user upgrades to a newer version of the Play devices. The PLAYFIT SLIM2C offers Bluetooth calling feature supported by inbuilt microphone and speaker. It is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. It has sensors for heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, the watch tracks steps, calories, and sleep. Other features include SNS notifications via vibration, weather updates, hydration reminder, sedentary alert. According to Play, the PLAYFIT SLIM2C can last up to 5 days.