Poco C50 budget smartphone with 5000 mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker on Tuesday launched in India the C50. The budget smartphone will be available in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants, both with 32GB on-board storage, at an introductory launch day price of Rs 6,249 and 6,999. The actual pricing of the 2GB and 3GB models is Rs 6,499 and Rs 7,299, respectively. It will be available on Flipkart starting January 10 in royal blue and country green colours.

“We at India are excited to launch the first product for 2023 - Poco C50 and it is here to let the consumers #SlayAllDay. Strengthening our position in the sub-10K segment, the latest addition to the C-series portfolio is a perfect blend of enhanced display, software, gaming, and camera experience. After the resounding success of Poco C3 and Poco C31, the launch of Poco C50 is a testimony to take the user experience a notch higher. We are confident that it will be a market disruptor and will further redefine the smartphone experience," Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said in a statement.

Poco C50: Specifications

The Poco C50 sports a 6.52-inch screen of HD+ (720 x 1600) resolution. It is a LCD screen of 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phone boasts a ‘premium leather-like’ finish on the back panel, which looks novel and offers a perfect in-hand feel with zero smudges – according to the company. The phone is splash proof and coated with dust resistance material for protection against damages.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the phone supports 10W fast charging. It has a dual camera set-up with an 8-megapixel primary sensor on the back and a 5MP camera sensor on the front. The phone can record videos in 1080p resolution at 30 frames-per-second. It comes with a wide-range of photography and videography features and modes.

Powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, the Poco C50 has LPDDR4X RAM. It is based on Google Android 12 Go edition operating system, which is tuned for smooth performance in with limited hardware resources.