POCO M2 with fullHD resolution display, 5000mAh battery launched: Know more

spin-off smartphone brand POCO on Tuesday launched POCO M2 smartphone in India. Featuring 6GB RAM, the smartphone comes in 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,499, respectively. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will be available in slate blue, pitch black and brick red colours from September 15 at 12 noon. As part of its launch offer, consumers will get Rs 750 instant discount through ICICI (credit cards or debit card EMIs) and Federal Bank (debit cards) transactions.

“At POCO, our focus has been to democratize decision making, and stay ever evolving. The launch of POCO M2 is a step in the same direction. Running on a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, it is India’s most affordable 6GB RAM smartphone. Besides, POCO M2 offers a full HD+ display, a great camera experience along with a long lasting battery. We are delighted to bring this new smartphone for our fans and intend to capture the interest of new consumers as well,” Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, POCO India, said in a statement.

As for the specifications, the POCO M2 sports a 6.53-inch LCD screen of fullHD+ resolution. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Powering the smartphone is MediaTek Helio G80 system-on-chip, paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The phone features a microSD card slot for storage expansion. It boots Android 10 operating system-based MIUI11 for POCO user interface. For phone unlock, there is a capacitive fingerprint sensor on its back and the front camera doubles up as a face recognition biometric module. The phone has P2i splash and dust resistant coating.

The POCO M2 features a quad-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP sensor for selfies and face unlock. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charger (sold separately). However, the phone comes with 10W charger as standard in-box accessory.