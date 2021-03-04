Powered by Snapdragon 888, Realme GT 5G set for launch today: Details here

is going to unveil its latest 5G smartphone, GT 5G, on Thursday. The model will be launched in China and later in India too. While is yet to confirm dates for India launch, thanks to promotional teasers and leaks, we already know some of the features of the phone.



Specifications



According to reports, Realme is working on a MediaTek version which will be part of its “Dual Platform-Dual Flagship” strategy. The smartphone will be equipped with Super AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to have Ford GT inspired design and will be a mix of black and yellow colours with dual tone vegan leather design, according to reports. It might get a punch-hole display design and feature a single cut out for a selfie camera.



Realme GT 5G will have Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. The processor is based on a 5nm process. The same processor is also expected to power OnePlus 9 series and Realme K40. The phone is also expected to come with a stainless-steel VC cooling system which will help better the heat dissipation performance of the smartphone.



The smartphone will be powered by a powerful 5,000mAh battery. Reports also say that it will come with a 125W fast charger. The smartphone will likely come with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The phone will support 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and USB Type-C port.



The camera will likely have triple rear setup with a 64MP sensor as the primary one. It is also expected to be packed with ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro sensor.



Price



The price will be revealed today (March 4), but reports indicate that the 5G phone is likely to cost approximately Rs 34,000.