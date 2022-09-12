Premium smartphone demand in smaller cities up 40% in Jan-July: Flipkart

-
Demand for 5G-enabled premium smartphones in India’s smaller cities increased 40 per cent from January to July this year, according to Flipkart.
Tier-two cities such as Guntur, Hisar, Moradabad, and Shahjahanpur showed a strong preference for premium smartphones, according to insights from the e-commerce firm. Overall demand for such phones increased 25 per cent in the same period.
Flipkart recorded a growth of more than 60 per cent in new smartphone launches by premium brands like Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, OPPO and Nothing, coinciding with telecom companies preparing to roll out 5G service and the festival season.
“As one of the fastest growing markets for smartphones in the world, we are witnessing increasing traction for premium smartphones across the country with tier 2 and beyond cities taking a lead in the demand,” said Kunal Gupta, Senior Director, Mobiles at Flipkart.
“This is an indication of the evolution of the smartphone market where owning premium smartphones have gone beyond the aspirational need for customers across geographies and have become an important part of their daily lives,” added Gupta.
According to research firm Counterpoint, India’s smartphone user base crossed the 600 million mark during April-June quarter with the share of 5G smartphones reaching 29 per cent of overall shipments in Q2 2022, which is the highest it has ever been.
Product exchange options for premium smartphones grew by over 50 per cent from January to July 2022 compared to the same period last year, indicating a strong preference for the purchase of premium smartphones through exchange deals, said Flipkart.
