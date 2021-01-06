Qualcomm names Cristiano Amon as new CEO, Mollenkopf retires after 26 years

Chip maker on Tuesday announced that Cristiano Amon will succeed Steve Mollenkopf as CEO, effective from June 30.

Mollenkopf informed the Board of his decision to retire as CEO following 26 years with the company.

Amon, who has worked at since 1995, is currently President of the Company.

Mollenkopf will continue his employment with the Company as a strategic advisor for a period of time, the company said in a statement.

Mollenkopf said that with "our business model clearly validated and our leadership in 5G, this is the right time for Cristiano to assume leadership of the Company and preside over what I see as the single largest opportunity in the Company's history.

"Cristiano spearheaded the development of our 5G strategy, including its acceleration, industry-leading technology roadmap and global rollout," he added.

Amon, 50, has served as President, since January 2018.

In this role, he is responsible for Qualcomm's semiconductor business (QCT), which includes Mobile, RF Front End, Automotive and IoT revenue streams, and the company's global operations.

--IANS

na/rs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)