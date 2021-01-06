Qualcomm names Cristiano Amon as new CEO, Mollenkopf retires after 26 years

-
ALSO READ
Qualcomm forecasts strong first quarter revenue on 5G phone sales growth
Alibaba CEO says China's draft anti-monopoly rules 'timely and necessary'
Qualcomm bullish on 5G smartphone experiences, announces Snapdragon 888 SoC
Samsung to manufacture Qualcomm chips for 5G budget smartphones
Nvidia may acquire SoftBank owned UK chip maker ARM for $32bn: Report
-
Chip maker Qualcomm on Tuesday announced that Cristiano Amon will succeed Steve Mollenkopf as CEO, effective from June 30.
Mollenkopf informed the Board of his decision to retire as CEO following 26 years with the company.
Amon, who has worked at Qualcomm since 1995, is currently President of the Company.
Mollenkopf will continue his employment with the Company as a strategic advisor for a period of time, the company said in a statement.
Mollenkopf said that with "our business model clearly validated and our leadership in 5G, this is the right time for Cristiano to assume leadership of the Company and preside over what I see as the single largest opportunity in the Company's history.
"Cristiano spearheaded the development of our 5G strategy, including its acceleration, industry-leading technology roadmap and global rollout," he added.
Amon, 50, has served as President, Qualcomm since January 2018.
In this role, he is responsible for Qualcomm's semiconductor business (QCT), which includes Mobile, RF Front End, Automotive and IoT revenue streams, and the company's global operations.
--IANS
na/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU