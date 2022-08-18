Realme 9i 5G launched : Prices, offers, specs, features and highlights

Starting as a sub-brand of Oppo, Realme has established its rapport as an affordable smartphone brand in the market. The infamous smartphone manufacturer launched their new phone 9i 5G on Thursday, at 11.30 AM. (IST).

9i 5G claims to be among the most economical with robust performance. The smartphone's launch was live streamed on the company's official YouTube channel and other social media platforms. The latest 9i 5G is the 5G variant of the predecessor Realme 9i which was launched in January 2022. The phone will have some fierce competition with its Motorola, Samsung, and Redmi counterparts.

“We are the fastest to emerge as the world's No.6 smartphone brand and are also amongst the top 5 in over 30 regions globally. #realme still remains rooted in its core philosophy of empowering youth globally, with advanced, cutting-edge high-quality products.” tweeted Realme via its official Twitter handle.



Realme 9i 5G launched: Features and specifications

Weighing around 187 grams, the Relme 9i 5G comes powered with a 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, 4-6 GB RAM, and 64-128GB of storage space for the best experience. While processing could be slower with 4GB RAM, prices are more reasonable for the 4GB/64GB than the 6GB/128GB variant.

It features a 6.6-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2408 x 1080 pixels for the best visuals. The phone weighs 187 grams and has dimensions 164.4mm x 75.1 x 8.1mm, making it more portable. Also, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports 18W Quick Charge technology.

Apart from this, the device packs a triple-rear camera with 50-megapixels primary lens, 2-megapixels telephoto, and 2-megapixels macro lens for the best landscape pictures. However, you can click decent selfies with its 8MPwide-lens front camera.

Realme 9i 5G launched: Highlights



Realme 9i 5G to be among the most affordable 5G .

It comes with Dynamic RAM expansion technology, allowing you to have 5G of virtual RAM for better performance.

Realme 9i runs on the 12 operating system with Realme UI 3.0.

It comes loaded with a lot of bloatware apps.

The phone has enhanced security because of improved biometrics, face recognition, and fingerprint scanner.

It also has multiple customization options available for your screen.

The gaming experience will be average because of weaker RAM.



Realme 9i 5G claims to be 20 percent faster than its previous generations.

The ultra-slim design of the phone makes it easy to handle.



Realme 9i 5G launched: Price in India



Realme 9i 5G would be an affordable device with superb overall performance. It will come in metallica gold, soulful blue, and rocking black colour options. This Realme smartphone will have two storage variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

While most people will go with the 128GB storage variant, the price of the 64GB variant is much lower and more attractive. You can buy Realme 9i 5G's 4/64GB variant at Rs 14,999 while you will have to spend Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant.

Realme 9i 5G launched: Offers and availability

The Realme 9i 5G will be available on the official website of Realme on 24th August 20222 at noon and Flipkart will be their official selling partner.

Considering the offers, the Realme 9i 5G can be bought at a discount of Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively.



(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)