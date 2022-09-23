JUST IN
Business Standard

Realme 9i to Xiaomi 11i: Flipkart's festival season sale deals on 5G phones

In the Big Billion Days sale, the 5G smartphones are available for as low as Rs 11,000. Here are deals and offers on select 5G smartphones below Rs 20,000 on Flipkart

Flipkart | Flipkart big billion day sale

New Delhi 

Realme 9i 5G launched on Thursday, August 18. Source : Twitter
Realme 9i 5G (Source : Twitter)

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale has kicked off where the e-commerce platform is offering discounts and cashback on mobile phones, including 5G smartphones. In the sale, the 5G smartphones are available for as low as Rs 11,000 after offers – including instant cashback of up to 10 per cent amounting to Rs 1,500 on ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards. The cashback, however, is available on select smartphones only. Here are deals and offers on select 5G smartphones below Rs 20,000 on Flipkart:

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available at an effective price of Rs 17,999 after cashback, discounts, and other offers. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, this smartphone has a 6.44-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen, 5G connectivity, and a 4,700 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 11i 5G

Inclusive of all offers, the Xiaomi 11i 5G cost Rs 18,999 for the base model in the sale. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor and a 5,160 mAh battery. It comes in camo green, purple mist, pacific pearl, and stealth black colours.

Lava Agni 5G

The 5G smartphone from home-grown brand Lava is available at Rs 15,999. The smartphone is eligible for a 10 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 1,500) on ICICI bank and Axis bank credit cards. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone boasts a 6.78-inch fullHD+ screen, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

Realme 9i 5G

One of the cheapest 5G smartphones on sale, the Realme 9i is available at an effective price of Rs 10,999 after all discounts, cashbacks, and offers. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. The 5G smartphone comes in metallica gold, rocking black, and soulful blue colours.

Realme 9 Pro 5G

The smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB and 128GB storage after cashback, discounts, and other offers. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, this smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.6-inch fullHD+ screen.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 17:32 IST

