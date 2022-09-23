Realme 9i to Xiaomi 11i: Flipkart's festival season sale deals on 5G phones

-
ALSO READ
iPhone 13 to Nothing phone (1): Check festival season sale offers on phones
Apple to announce festival season offers on September 26: Details here
Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale goes live: Everything you need to know
Here is what the internet expects from Apple in its new iPhone 14 series
iPhone 14: Check the expected launch price, release date and other details
-
Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale has kicked off where the e-commerce platform is offering discounts and cashback on mobile phones, including 5G smartphones. In the sale, the 5G smartphones are available for as low as Rs 11,000 after offers – including instant cashback of up to 10 per cent amounting to Rs 1,500 on ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards. The cashback, however, is available on select smartphones only. Here are deals and offers on select 5G smartphones below Rs 20,000 on Flipkart:
Vivo T1 Pro 5G
The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available at an effective price of Rs 17,999 after cashback, discounts, and other offers. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, this smartphone has a 6.44-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen, 5G connectivity, and a 4,700 mAh battery.
Xiaomi 11i 5G
Inclusive of all offers, the Xiaomi 11i 5G cost Rs 18,999 for the base model in the sale. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor and a 5,160 mAh battery. It comes in camo green, purple mist, pacific pearl, and stealth black colours.
Lava Agni 5G
The 5G smartphone from home-grown brand Lava is available at Rs 15,999. The smartphone is eligible for a 10 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 1,500) on ICICI bank and Axis bank credit cards. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone boasts a 6.78-inch fullHD+ screen, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.
Realme 9i 5G
One of the cheapest 5G smartphones on sale, the Realme 9i is available at an effective price of Rs 10,999 after all discounts, cashbacks, and offers. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. The 5G smartphone comes in metallica gold, rocking black, and soulful blue colours.
Realme 9 Pro 5G
The smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB and 128GB storage after cashback, discounts, and other offers. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, this smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.6-inch fullHD+ screen.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 17:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU