Realme announces GT2 Explorer Master, event to take place on July 12

The Realme GT2 Explorer Master would arrive this month as confirmed by the company officials. However, the exact date for the official event has now been announced.
As per GSM Arena, the event is scheduled to take place on July 12 at 2 PM Beijing time.
While the phone is rumoured to be the company's next flagship, it's already known that the smartphone will run on Qualcomm's top-tier platform: the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
The new Realme phone will be part of the newly separated Master series (previously the Master editions were merely customized versions of the X-series phones). Last year, the line-up consisted of two mid-rangers, but this time around it's aiming higher, reports GSM Arena.
The GT2 Explorer Master will have a more powerful chipset than the Realme GT2 Pro, but one has to wait until the official launch to see if it's a worthy upgrade.
Leaked specs from TENAA suggest it might be: the screen will be 6.7-inch AMOLED with only 1080p resolution but reportedly triple-digit charging with two variants: 100W and 150W. Other specs include a triple camera setup with dual 50MP sensors, up to 12GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
