Apple Watch Series 8 likely to have bigger display of 1.99 inch: Report

Tech giant Apple, which is all set to launch a set of new iPhones, Watches in September, may unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 with a bigger 1.99-inch display.
In October last year, analyst Ross Young suggested that the Apple Watch Series 8 could come in three display sizes, reports MacRumors.
Now, responding to a query about the rumour on Twitter, Young claims that the additional display size joining the Apple Watch lineup will be 1.99-inches in size diagonally.
Likewise, in a note to investors seen by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu mentioned that Apple supplier Luxshare will be the "sole supplier" for a "high-end" 2-inch Apple Watch model this year.
According to the report, it seems likely that the 1.99-inch display size presented by Young has simply been rounded up by Pu.
A 1.99-inch Apple Watch display size compares to 1.691-inches on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 and 1.901-inches on the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7.
The new display size would offer an additional 0.089-inches of space diagonally over the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7, which is almost a 5 per cent increase.
The slightly larger display size may relate to the rumoured redesign for the Apple Watch Series 8 with flat edges.
Earlier this year, the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro", who correctly said that the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature a rounded design like the Apple Watch Series 6, claimed that Apple was working on a "flat front glass display" for the Apple Watch Series 8.
A recent report suggests that the upcoming Apple Watch should be able to detect a spike in body temperature, and then ask you to use a thermometer.
However, the upcoming lower-end Apple Watch SE is not going to have this health feature.
